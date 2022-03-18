For weeks now, moles or maybe just one industrious mole have/has been about to pack me off.
Like most of my claims, that is exaggeration. Yet, since moderation of winter conditions and a thawing and softening of the topsoil, mole activity has riddled the yard around my lair with tunnel mounds.
Moles are subterranean critters, rarely coming to the topside. But when the ground is not frozen and there are plenty of invertebrates like larval grubs and worms in the soil just below the surface, moles make a living there.
Moles tunnel along just under the roots of grass and other vegetation, virtually swimming through soft, moist soil as they troll for the little wigglers that make up their diet. Under those favorable conditions, moles push up the top level of dirt and turf as they feed, leaving those familiar winding tunnel mounds visible on lawns and other mowed, short-grass areas.
The same thing happens in long grass or weedy fields, in brush or woodlands, but these mole runs just aren’t exposed to our sight.
The critter responsible for these small-scale earthworks is the Eastern mole, Scalopus aquaticus. The mole is no rodent, related instead to shrews. It is 5.5-8 inches long including about a 1-inch tail and is covered in velvety gray fur. The super soft coat allows the varmint to change directions in underground passages without resistance of the soil against its fur.
The mole has a bare, pink and pointy snoot with which it seeks out its prey. That’s about all that is seen of the face, the eyes largely covered in fur. The mole’s eyes aren’t fully functional, said to be only able to distinguish darkness from light.
Because it essentially lives in full darkness, a mole has no real need of vision and, hence, has little. Instead, the mole operates well with acute senses of hearing, touch and smell.
This mammal’s most prominent feature is a pair of oversized, clawed front feet. With these it makes its way by digging through the soil. While feeding, a foraging mole can bore along, creating a new tunnel as he goes, at a rate of about a foot per minute.
Each mole is solitary, living in its own network of tunnels. Spring through fall, much time is spent feeding in shallow tunnels that create meandering ridges poking up in the grass. Moles don’t hibernate in winter, but they move deeper during times of freezing cold.
Moles follow the food. When freezing conditions in winter or hard, dry soil of summer pushes grubs and worms deeper, shallow tunneling ceases. Moles go deeper then to pursue their meals. When moist but unfrozen conditions and tolerable temperatures prevail just under the grass line, however, both the invertebrate prey and the moles that seek it will be found quite shallow.
That is what is happening right now with moles currently thrashing yards.
A mole’s tunnel system includes deeper runs that are used year-round. Deeper tunnels may be a foot or two below the surface. We see these only through the occasional mound of dirt, the stereotypical “mole hill” that the animal creates by pushing the excavated dirt from deep tunnels up a small passage to the surface.
Biologists say moles can be active day and night, often operating in a pattern that sees them feed for about five hours, then rest for about three hours. Their peak activity time is usually early morning and late evening. They feed plenty because of a high metabolism that forces them to consume about half their body weight in larvae, worms and other insects each day.
Moles help control insects, and they benefit the soil by aeration and such, but they really tear up lawns and gardens. For that reason, many people wage war on them, often with goofy folklore-inspired tactics.
Some anti-mole maneuvers that biologists and lawn experts discourage are putting hazards like broken glass or razor blades in tunnels. That doesn’t work. Neither does soaking tunnels in gasoline, which does taint soil and groundwater.
Placing poison peanuts in tunnels fails because moles don’t eat peanuts, but there is no telling what else may be poisoned by the toxin. Running a water hose into a mole run is too little to be of impact.
One ridiculous folklore tactic is placing a certain kind of chewing gum in a mole run so that the mole will eat it and die of a clogged gut. Moles neither eat nor chew gum.
Authorities say the most effective and rational way to get rid of moles is to use mechanical traps of the harpoon, scissors or loop-and-choker types. Read the operating instructions and apply accordingly.
To eliminate an offending mole, find a repeatedly used shallow tunnel by mashing down all of them in an area. Check back 12 to 24 hours later and see which tunnel or tunnels have been pushed back into ridges.
Find a spot in a regularly used tunnel and set a killer trap there. Eradicating a single mole that way may stop a great deal of damage. Biologists say moles are seldom found in more density than 2-3 per acre.
If your yard is trashed with tunnel ridges, a mere lone mole could be responsible. That’s a lot of work to put in for a few ounces of grubs and worms.
