The man accused in two cold case sexual crimes dating to more than 14 years ago pleaded guilty in both cases this week.
Jason Langston was charged last year and in 2018, respectively, after a backlog of untested rape kits at the state’s crime laboratory were finally tested.
In one case stemming from a 2000 incident, Langston pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and kidnapping.
In the other case, relating to an incident in 2005, Langston pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, intimidating a participant in the legal process and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Langston’s plea agreement calls for him to serve 17 years in each case, but for those sentences to run concurrently for a total of 17 years.
In 2016, then-Attorney General Andy Beshear, now Kentucky’s governor, secured $4.5 million to upgrade crime lab facilities and test the backlog of rape kits estimated at more than 3,000.
Langston was initially set to face trial next week on one case, with the second trial set for May.
He will next appear in court for sentencing on May 6.
