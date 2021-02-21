The U.S. Forest Service is currently holding a virtual bison auction which began Saturday to reduce the size of bison herds in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
The online auction will open for bidding through Saturday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. Prospective bidders can access the auction and view preliminary details regarding the age, sex and weight of each bison to be sold by visiting http://www.bison.gesture.com/ . Bidders are urged to view the photos, videos and information provided on the auction website as there will be no on-site previewing of the animals.
The Forest Service will sell approximately 42 bison, each separately to the highest bidder(s), including:
• 14 heifer and eight bull calves born in 2020.
• Four breeding age cows born in 2005, 2009, 2010, and 2018 (3 tested are pregnant).
• Nine heifers and six bull yearlings born in 2019.
• One bull born 2018.
All animals will be tested for brucellosis and tuberculosis by a licensed veterinarian prior to the auction. Buyers are responsible for knowing import regulations of the home state and specific vaccination requirements before purchasing bison.
Due to the size and temperament of bison, closed-topped trailers or vehicles are required to transport bison. Once bison step off the loading chute and into a buyer’s trailer, the animal becomes the property and responsibility of the buyer.
Land Between the Lakes manages two herds of American Bison. All bison bloodlines at the recreation area originated from three sources — in 1969 from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota; in 1988 and 2012 from Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge in Nebraska; and in 1996 from Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota.
Those with questions may contact Curtis Fowler, wildlife technician at Land Between the Lakes, by phone: 270-924-2061 (leave a message) or email: frederick.fowler@usda.gov.
For more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.land betweenthelakes.us or call 800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
