Canadian National Railroad plans to close a section of Ky. 80 in Arlington in Carlisle County on Wednesday to allow for rail crossing work.
This closure of Ky. 80 – called Columbia Street in Arlington – is immediately west of U.S. 51.
The highway will close at this site at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The road is expected to reopen by about 3:30 p.m. There will be no marked detour.
Passenger vehicles may self-detour via Railroad Street and U.S. 51 to Ky. 877. Trucks should seek an appropriate state route.
