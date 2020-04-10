Help for an area nursing home struggling in the aftermath of a coronavirus outbreak arrived Thursday, just two days after 10 active cases of COVID-19 were announced and the state implemented more directives to make skilled nursing facilities safer.
On Tuesday, Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White announced the results of testing at River’s Bend Retirement Community in Kuttawa, indicating seven residents and three staff members had been infected with the disease. Around the same time, Gov. Andy Beshear announced new orders for Kentucky’s long-term care facilities.
All 10 people who recently contracted the disease at River’s Bend were on the assisted living wing.
One of the seven residents, Jean Massamore, 94, was the county’s first death to the virus. She died Saturday. An eighth resident, the spouse of a confirmed case, has chosen to remain in the room with her husband, but tested negative.
Elsewhere in the area, McCracken County announced two new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 20. The new cases — a 50-year-old male and a 56-year-old male — are stable and self-quarantined. Graves County also added three cases Thursday for a total of eight.
“Over on the skilled side, we got good news there,” White said Tuesday in a social media video.
On that wing of the building, 43 staff members and one resident tested negative. Three tests on employees were inconclusive; those workers will not return to work until retesting shows a negative result.
Altogether, 14 people in Lyon County had tested positive for coronavirus. Two had died from COVID-19.
With illness and quarantines creating staffing issues at River’s Bend, the state has stepped in by sending four third-year nursing students from Kentucky colleges to help the facility.
White said these “angels,” who started at River’s Bend on Thursday, are the first use of the program in the state.
The judge-executive credited Beshear and Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven J. Stack for being responsive to pleas for help from officials with Pennyrile District Health Department.
Long-term care facilities have been a growing concern across the nation. In his daily coronavirus update Tuesday, the governor reported 77 cases of the virus at nursing homes, including 55 residents and 22 staffers. There have been 11 deaths attributed to the disease.
Stepped-up actions being taken statewide at these facilities include encouraging all residents to wear masks to reduce spread of the virus and canceling community dining and social activities.
