Kentucky State Police Post 1 is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Graves County man sought for his alleged involvement in a February incident.
Matthew J. Washburn, 23, of Hickory, is wanted for multiple charges regarding an incident that occurred Feb. 10 in Graves County. He is described as a white man, about 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with brown hair above the ears and blue eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Washburn’s whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
