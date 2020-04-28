Kentucky State Police announced its promotion of Marshall County native Kyle J. Nall on Monday.
According to a news release, Nall was promoted from captain to lieutenant colonel and he will serve as executive director of the Office of Administrative Services. Effective April 16, Nall assumed responsibility for the Operational and Professional support troops.
The Operational Support Troop includes KSP Public Affairs, strategic planning, driver testing, legislative security, facility security, finance/grant management and the inspections branches, while the Professional Support Troop includes the academy, internal affairs, supply, recruitment and property management branches.
KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer said Nall brings a wealth of knowledge and energy to the executive level staff.
“Kyle’s insight and systematic approach to complex problems that our agency routinely faces will be a great addition to my team,” Brewer stated, in the release. “His background in operations and training will be invaluable as we move the agency forward.”
The release stated Nall is enthusiastic about this career prospect after serving a majority of his adult life with state police.
“While I know many challenges accompany this appointment, I am excited at the opportunity to serve those who serve others,” Nall said.
A native of Marshall County and 18-year KSP veteran, Nall is the son of Wingo residents Michael and Deborah Nall.
