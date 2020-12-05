Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 made an arrest Thursday regarding the homicide and arson investigation that took place on Sept. 16 at a residence on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County.
Detectives arrested Jonathan R. McCoy, 42, of Cadiz, in connection with the brutal murder of Thelma N. Barnett, 81, commonly known as Mrs. Ilene, and the arson of her residence.
A press release from KSP issued soon after the death noted that Barnett’s body was discovered in the home shortly after the fire was extinguished, and investigators believe the fire was set intentionally after Barnett died.
An autopsy was subsequently conducted on the body, and the medical examiner determined that Barnett died as a result of foul play, according to that press release.
McCoy was charged with kidnapping (victim death), murder, second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. He was brought to the Christian County Jail.
Detectives were also searching for Keisha D. Stewart, 29, of Cadiz, who is wanted for questioning in this investigation. Stewart may be in the Cadiz or Hopkinsville area.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stewart is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.
The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
