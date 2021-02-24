Koster encouraged by COVID case dip, vaccination progress

Even though it’s been a slightly hectic week for Kent Koster and the Purchase District Health Department, the health official is pleased with how COVID-19 numbers are trending and the progress of the area’s vaccination efforts Tuesday.
Koster has been observing a pronounced decline in COVID-19 numbers over the past few months. McCracken’s average active case total peaked in November with 711 cases. December saw it fall to 453, January to 411 and February, he believes, will finish out with an average of 185.
“These are some great numbers to see going in that direction,” Koster said. “It’s the result of probably two major things — one being the introduction of the vaccine and two being more people wearing masks now.”
The average number of new cases for the eight-county Purchase Area, in turn, also has been on the descent. It hit a peak in January with 200.7 new diagnoses per day across the region. Now, just weeks later, that number has fallen to 23.5 new cases.
So far in the Purchase Area, there have been 17,065 cases of COVID-19 confirmed. County-by-county totals are:
• Ballard — 563.
• Calloway — 3,314.
• Carlisle — 539.
• Fulton — 458.
• Graves — 3,555.
• Hickman — 429.
• Marshall — 2,558.
• McCracken — 5,649.
To this point, there have been 325 deaths due to COVID-19 in the Purchase Area. McCracken became the first county to have 100 deaths from the pandemic Monday.
This decline, Koster postulated, also could have something to do with the winter weather that’s affected the area the past two weeks.
“Over the past couple of weeks we’ve had days where we were closed,” the PDHD director said. “Our testing wasn’t in operation and I’m sure that there were other testing sites that were the same way. And even if they were in operation, there wasn’t a lot of activity just because of the weather.”
Even before the weather, Koster noted, there had been a decrease overall in the number of people receiving COVID-19 tests: “I don’t know what’s going on, but fewer people are being tested, it seems like.”
Noel Coplen, director of the Graves County Health Department, hypothesized that getting past the holiday season could have something to do with the decline, with fewer people gathering in large groups.
Koster noted that vaccination efforts are going smoother.
“It’s flowing a lot better now. When we first started out, of course, it was primarily the health department and hospitals receiving and administering the vaccine so we were getting the brunt of all the negative feedback from the public because everybody wanted it and very few people were getting it because there wasn’t that much vaccine,” he said. “Now with the release of additional vaccine into the state of Kentucky from the federal and state government and the increase in the number of vaccination sites that have been added over the past few weeks … it’s certainly increasing the number of people that can get the vaccine.
“It’s also alleviating some anxiety in people’s minds that there are now multiple places to try to call and get the vaccine.”
Monday brought the arrival of two weeks’ worth of vaccines in McCracken County — last week’s shipment was delayed because of the winter weather that hit the region — and the continuing effort to finish out Phases 1A and 1B of the vaccination plan in the district.
“We didn’t know when we were going to receive it until Sunday afternoon, so we couldn’t plan for vaccinations on Monday,” Koster said. “(The delay) was all by weather. It had affected most of the federal hubs used to distribute the vaccine.”
The PDHD has been slowly whittling down its list of registered people interested in the vaccine that fall into Phases 1A and 1B. As vaccine doses become available, the PDHD releases blocks of registered people to the City of Paducah phone bank so that they can schedule appointments. To join the vaccine registration list, visit www.purchasehealth.org.
People in vaccination Phase 1C — which includes “anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 risk conditions, (and) all essential workers,” according to state vaccine plan documents — could possibly be contacted during the first week of March.
“It’s a big list,” Koster said, of the people qualifying for Phase 1C. “The funnel has just got bigger at the top.”
Moving forward though, health officials are excited to see progress on the vaccination front and a nice dip in diagnoses.
Coplen hopes the trend continues.
“I’m knocking on wood because we got in good shape at the end of June and then things just really escalated in July,” he said. “They dropped again in September and October and then they rocketed in November. I just quit trying to predict anything with COVID-19.”
Koster continued to encourage safety protocols, even as things seem to get better in the area.
“It’s very encouraging to know that our numbers are going down and our efforts are working,” he said. “It’s proven by the numbers that we’re seeing right now.
“I just want to continue to encourage everyone to continue to practice wearing a mask and social distancing and washing their hands, because even if someone is vaccinated it doesn’t mean they can’t spread the virus.”
