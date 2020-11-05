PRINCETON — Michael J. McGivney, the founder of the Knights of Columbus, is one step from sainthood, having been beatified during a ceremony Saturday, the day before All Saints Day, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford, Connecticut.
With the beatification, McGivney (1852-90) will be recognized as “blessed.” There are only 11 saints from the United States.
According to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, there are three steps toward sainthood.
In the first step, the bishop of the diocese where the person died is responsible for starting the investigation into sainthood, examining the candidate’s life, works and virtue.
The second step — which McGivney recently attained — is beatification. That requires a verified miracle attributed to the candidate’s intercession. When the miracle is verified, a decree is made and the pope grants beatification, giving the candidate the title of Blessed.
The final step is canonization, in which the candidate is made a saint. That requires a second miracle attributed to the intercession of the candidate. Once a candidate is canonized, he is considered a saint.
For McGivney — a Catholic priest who established the charitable organization in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1882 — the miracle recognized by the Vatican came in 2015 and involved a baby that was still in utero and suffering from fetal hydrops, a life-threatening condition that usually would have called for an abortion.
The baby is Mikey Schachle, who is now 5 years old. His parents, Dan and Michelle Schachle of Dickson, Tennessee, prayed to McGivney to intercede with God to save their child.
The National Catholic Reporter stated on July 29 that the Vatican announced on May 27 that Pope Francis met with the board of directors of the Knights of Columbus in February and signed the decree recognizing the miracle.
George Barber, the Knights of Columbus Kentucky District 6 deputy who represents councils in Princeton — which includes Dawson Springs and Eddyville — as well as Hopkinsville, Oak Grove and Fort Campbell, said that beatification is a rare event and was a great honor for the Knights of Columbus.
“Father McGivney would be the first American-born parish priest to be canonized, and he is the first one to be beatified,” Barber said. “We’re talking about parish priests as opposed to missionaries.”
The Knights of Columbus is an organization made up of Catholic men with a focus on doing charitable works and supporting the church.
“One of the reason the Knights of Columbus was started is to take care of families, particularly those who have lost a breadwinner,” Barber said. “Basically, it’s a group of Catholic men who have come together to strengthen their faith, support their parish and do charitable works in both their parish and in their community.”
Barber said that members of the Knights of Columbus are very proud of its founder’s beatification.
“It’s a big thing for us,” he said. “We think it validates the Knights, it validates our purpose and recognizes the charitable work and the support and growth in faith that can be attributed to Father McGivney’s original vision of organizing the Knights of Columbus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.