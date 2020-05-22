The woman who accused McCracken Jailer David Knight of retaliation and sexual harassment in a lawsuit is a “disgruntled ex-employee” whose termination was lawful, according to an attorney for Knight and the McCracken County Fiscal Court.
Danielle Wolfe sued Knight and the fiscal court in April, alleging that she was fired due to reporting concerns about medical misconduct and falsifying records during her time employed as a nurse at the jail.
In a response filed Tuesday in McCracken Circuit Court, Knight and the fiscal court denied many of Wolfe’s allegations and claimed they had no knowledge of other allegations.
Paducah attorney Stacey Blankenship, who represents Knight and the county governing body, asserted more than a dozen defenses, including multiple claims of immunity, good faith standards and failure to exhaust administrative remedies.
Wolfe claimed in her lawsuit that she was uncomfortable approaching Knight because she said he had been sending her unwanted sexual messages, but that she reported her concerns to supervisors.
She said the day she decided to talk to Knight about her concerns, which included claims that she saw staff falsifying records, she was fired for an alleged HIPAA violation.
In a brief statement Thursday, Blankenship drew attention to Wolfe’s not approaching Knight about her concerns.
“As a result, it is unclear how Ms. Wolfe can possible believe that her termination was retaliation for lodging concerns.”
Blankenship said Knight and the county “adamantly deny” Wolfe’s claims and blamed her motivation for filing the suit on her being a “disgruntled ex- employee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.