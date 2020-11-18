MAYFIELD — With an out-of-control pandemic and a historic election, 2020 has been a lot to take in and shows no signs of slowing by the end of the year.
The country has divided on a number of issues, and many people have staunchly placed themselves in one camp or the other. One group initiative aims to remind residents of Graves County that hotly disputed issues and events should not take place of general kindness to others, regardless of what the other side believes.
The Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy/Prevention is gearing up their Kindness Campaign for November. This will be the initiative’s fifth year.
Project Coordinator Lauren Carr said the goal is to promote kindness in the youth through random acts, like leaving detergent at the laundromat, paying for the next person’s food while in line, and gift cards. Though the initiative will be more subdued this year because of the pandemic, she said the campaign is still on.
“Because a little kindness goes a long way, especially when we’re talking about mental health and substance use disorders,” Carr said. “Sometimes individuals use because they are trying to cope, or they just feel bad about themselves, or they don’t really know how to. So, you never know what somebody else is going through, so that’s just something that we try to instill in our youth, you know, it’s to always be mindful and have kindness.”
Carr said they have partnered with family resource centers to put on the annual Thanksgiving event at Carr’s Steakhouse, providing free Thanksgiving meals to families in need. It will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 22, however, she noted that due to pandemic restrictions, reservations would have to be made in advance for social distancing purposes.
She added that anyone who does not feel comfortable dining in could order take-out.
She said that the restaurant’s owner, Howell Carr, would be donating the food.
“It’s just something that we have done in the years past, and I’m really glad that we are going to be able to continue to do that, even during this pandemic time,” she said.
Graves ASAP Youth Coordinator Courtney Williams said they also plan to “paint the outside windows at Mills Manor for the residents to see.” While normally they would deliver flowers, pandemic restrictions prevent them from doing that.
Williams said teaching the youth to be kind is more important now than ever, and that everyone is part of the same community.
“There is so much hate in the world, we can love one another and treat each other with kindness and respect,” Williams said. “This teaches us so much about how a simple act of kindness such as a candy bar or a $10 gift card can make such a difference. I feel as if this pandemic has shifted our views on the importance of community and how much we need each other.”
Carr said anyone who wants to help, attend or even recommend a family in need they can call the Graves County Health Department (270-247-3553) and ask for her.
