Kevil student awarded in photo contest

Naminae Swan of Kevil earned second place in the Grades K-2 division in KET’s “Portraits and Dreams” Photography Contest, which invited students in K-12 to submit their best photographs that capture a portrait or show their dreams.
The contest was inspired by the recent film “POV: Portraits and Dreams,” in which photographer Wendy Ewald revisits her Letcher County students four decades after their collaboration produced a critically-acclaimed photography book. She had asked her students to photograph the things closest to them, including their dreams and fantasies. The assignment, she said, “opened a whole new way of making pictures for them.”
To view all the winners, visit KET.org/ portraits-and-dreams-photo-contest.
