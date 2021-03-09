McCracken County Sheriff’s authorities served a federal arrest complaint against a Ballard County man on gun charges.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Turner, of Kevil, had a history of harassing phone calls to local businesses and law enforcement agencies over the past year. Turner also was accused of making threats against people, including law enforcement, and recently threatened a McCracken County resident with a firearm, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. He was arrested and the firearm was seized.
Last March, the sheriff’s office said, Turner was found driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was in possession of two loaded firearms and was threatening to kill unknown people, according to the news release.
Detectives followed up on the recent incident as well as all of the incidents over the past year. After discussions with prosecutors of the United States Attorney’s Office in Paducah, a federal arrest complaint for Turner was issued.
On Monday, Turner was served with the federal complaint. He is charged federally with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Turner was taken to the Ballard County Jail.
He has a previous felony conviction that prohibits him from possessing a firearm, according to the news release.
