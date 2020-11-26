A man arrested last week after he created a disturbance at a downtown bank building has been arrested again, accused of stealing a dump truck and trailer and of damaging property at a local business, Paducah police said Wednesday.
Joseph P. White, 42, of Kevil, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Walter Jetton Boulevard.
Police were called at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday to a construction site at 3141 Park Ave. An employee of Barrett Maintenance Inc. told Officer Luke Fraley that a Mack Granite dump truck, an Interstate 20DT trailer and two Kubota excavator buckets, total value $81,650, had been stolen overnight. He said other equipment had been moved around the construction site.
Fraley contacted nearby businesses and reviewed surveillance camera video, which showed a man get out of a Toyota pickup truck near the construction site about 11 p.m. Monday.
While investigating, police said, Fraley received information from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department that deputies had investigated similar activity at a construction site in the county, and that Joseph White was involved. A deputy went to White’s home in western McCracken County and saw the missing dump truck, trailer and excavator buckets, police said. White’s wife reportedly gave officers consent to search the property, and the items were recovered and returned to the owner.
In a separate incident, police said, White was identified as the man who destroyed a 2002 Ford F-650 truck parked at the back of Whayne Supply Co. property, 1600 N. Eighth St.
Officer Cassandra Skinner was sent to the business on Nov. 18 to talk with the owner, who told her an employee had asked him why he had had the old truck on the property’s back lot destroyed. The owner said he didn’t know what the employee was talking about, and went to investigate.
The employee said about 10:30 a.m., a man in a tan Toyota truck had arrived at the back lot. He said the man took an excavator that was parked on the back lot and crushed a 2002 Ford F-650 that had been stored there.
The truck does not belong to Whayne Supply, but was being held as collateral. It was valued at $36,500.
A second employee said he spoke with Joseph White at Whayne Supply about 1:30 p.m., and that White was driving a tan Toyota pickup truck. Additionally, he described the clothing that White was wearing.
About half an hour later, police were called to the U.S. Bank building, 333 Broadway, when a man came into the bank and became angry because the bank lobby was closed.
The man, identified as White, told witnesses inside the bank building that he was a U.S. Marshal, claimed there was a sniper on a nearby building, and locked himself in a vacant office. He was carrying a large knife, but eventually surrendered the knife and came out of the office. He was arrested at that time on a charge of impersonating a peace officer.
On Tuesday, police located White in the 200 block of Walter Jetton Boulevard and arrested him on charges of theft by unlawful taking (automobile — $10,000 or more but less than $1 million) and first-degree criminal mischief. He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.