FRANKFORT — Kentucky State Police is seeking to train and hire 34 full-time and part-time telecommunicator positions across the commonwealth, including at Post 1 in Graves County.
“Telecommunicators are the backbone of our law enforcement agencies,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “They are the vital link between our state troopers and the information needed to be effective and safe throughout their day-to-day operations. Kentuckians who want to make a positive and influential impact in their community are strongly encouraged to apply.”
KSP provides the training and equipment necessary for success, including a five-week paid training academy to become certified with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.
The requirements to become a KSP telecommunicator include:
• Excellent communication skills.
• Ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions.
• Handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays.
• Ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology.
• Must be a high school graduate.
If you’re interested in a telecommunicator position with the Kentucky State Police, you may apply at https://careers.ky.gov or contact your local post (http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/) for more information.
