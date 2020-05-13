Kentucky Oaks Mall is preparing to open its doors next Wednesday, with a COVID-19-related twist, according to Joe Bell, spokesman for Cafaro Company, which owns and manages the complex.
Like other retail establishments, the mall is preparing to resume operations May 20 as part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s phased-in restarting of the state’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
“Many of the mall’s retailers will be offering ‘Mall to Go,’ curbside pickup at designated mall entrances,” Bell said.
“We’re rolling it out at all the malls that we’re reopening (12 in 10 states), because we realize this is a time when a lot of customers may have some reticence in venturing out in public. They’ve been getting a steady diet of gloom and doom for a couple of months and some of them are fearful ... and we understand that.”
In addition to in-store shopping under the state’s Healthy at Work guidelines, customers will be able to call the respective retailers, or order purchases online, and have their merchandise brought out to them once they arrive, Bell said.
“We’ll have parking areas around the mall and some signage indicating ‘Mall to Go,’ ” he said. “We want to provide an atmosphere that’s healthy and safe (for everyone).”
Because of the demand for personal protection equipment, Kentucky Oaks also will provide locally-based manufacturers and retailers rent-free space in their PPE Marketplace, Bell said.
“It occurred to us that people are scrambling around looking for PPE. A lot of these cottage industries supplying PPE are popping up locally, and we’d like to be able to get them in touch with people who need their products,” he said.
“We’re putting out the word that we are looking for people who might have the entrepreneurial skills to provide this (PPE) and putting them in touch with our leasing agents.
“Whichever one of these manufacturers can supply the necessary goods, we want to support them.”
Anyone interested can contact the mall’s leasing office at 330-743-7690.
Bell doesn’t expect all retailers to be ready to open for business next week, but the mall will be open and ready for them.
“There will be some logistical issues. Some of the retailers may have to staff back up again, or need inventory, or have to actually install some physical barriers of some sort,” he said.
“Our people are out there cleaning and sanitizing, especially the high-touch areas, door handles, counter tops and things like that.”
The mall also will be regularly sanitizing things like wheelchairs and strollers, and not charging for their use at least for a while, Bell said.
