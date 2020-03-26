Kentucky National Guard soldiers and airmen will begin providing augmentation and presence support to hospitals across the state.
This assignment comes at the direction of Gov. Andy Beshear and in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies and hospital administrative staff.
Starting today, the National Guard will report to several local hospitals throughout the Louisville region to provide that support. Service members will be assigned to additional hospitals throughout the state in the coming days.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, resources across the state and country are being exhausted.
To help medical providers focus on patients and law enforcement perform their assigned missions, Kentucky Guardsmen will enhance building and environmental safety while reporting any unusual behavior.
“The hospitals are the front line in the fight against COVID-19,” said Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general. “We proudly support this and all lines of efforts the governor calls us to support until this invisible enemy is defeated.”
