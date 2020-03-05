Kentucky Lake carp removal successful
Kevin Kelly, a spokesman for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, said the recent Asian carp removal from Kentucky Lake overcame several obstacles like underwater contours and structures and warm temperatures that kept the fish active. But he considers the state’s first implementation of the modified unified fishing method successful.
“Quite a bit was learned, and those involved with the effort are encouraged about the method’s potential,” he said. “I would not be surprised to see them apply the lessons learned this year and try the modified unified method again next year.”
Approximately 17,500 pounds of Asian carp were removed from Smith Bay early last month, but the later Pisgah Bay harvest numbers were not available at press time.
