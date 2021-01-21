The inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was watched virtually by millions of Americans on Wednesday. Two Kentucky Democratic National Committee delegates from west Kentucky watched the inauguration from their office and home.
“It would have been so exciting to have seen something like that in person, just super cool,” said Christa DuBrock, of Paducah.
The inauguration was closed to the public due to COVID-19 and the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
DuBrock said the most impactful moment of the inauguration was Harris’ historic swearing-in. Harris is the United States’ first female vice president, the highest-ranking female elected official in U.S. history, and the first African American and Asian American vice president.
Brian Clardy of Murray, another Kentucky DNC delegate, said he was emotional during Harris’ swearing in.
He believes strongly in Biden’s message of unity for the American people.
“I believe that commonality is there,” Clardy said. “The question is, what do we do with it? Do we continue to prosecute grievance? Or do we continue to build those bridges on how we relate to each other? Personally, I’m going to choose that second path.”
Clardy and DuBrock cast their delegate votes for Biden at the virtual Democratic National Convention in 2020 and are also active members in their local Democratic parties.
They both acknowledged Kentucky voted overwhelming for former President Donald Trump in November. Clardy and DuBrock said their community means more than a vote.
“Our point is to come together as a nation and to be strong as a nation and to fight something, COVID, which is killing our neighbors every single day,” DuBrock said. “I think that’s much more important than who I voted for or who you voted for.”
Clardy and DuBrock said they are willing to work with their neighbors in the spirit of unity and love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.