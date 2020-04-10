Kentucky Dam Village cabins made available to first responders

Cabins at state parks are being used as isolation housing for first responders, following Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation.
At noon Thursday, Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Calvert City was among seven statewide parks that began accommodating doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, first responders and other frontline personnel concerned about exposing their families to COVID-19.
Mike Berry, Arts, Tourism and Heritage Cabinet secretary, said the availability of the temporary housing doesn’t mean the responders using them have tested positive for the virus.
Rather, the facilities can mitigate exposure from workers who treat infected patients day-to-day, he said.
“Let’s say John Doe is a first responder in Paducah. He wants to apply (for a cabin) because he doesn’t want to come home and expose his family,” Berry said. “He calls his local Emergency Management Services office. … His name and information is sent to us, and we let the Department of Parks know.
“Think of it as leasing them an apartment for free. They can continue to do their job while social distancing.”
Workers who qualify apply for housing through their county’s Emergency Management Services office. Once they’re verified and meet requirements, they’re allowed to reside in the nearest state park for a predetermined time — two weeks for now, though Berry said those plans could be reassessed “until the danger has passed.”
Sixty-one cabins have been made available at Kentucky Dam Village, with approximately 140 available statewide at Carter Caves, Cumberland Falls, General Butler, Jenny Wiley, John James Audubon and Lake Cumberland.
“And if those fill up we’ll bring (more) online,” Berry said. Should that happen, several hundred cabins could become available at any of Kentucky’s 46 state parks with appropriate facilities.
Earlier this month Beshear banned overnight stays at state parks, though exteriors are open to the general public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Berry reiterated that those residing in the parks would not be patients.
“The idea was that these cabins are sitting vacant and we ought to be able to provide for the people keeping us safe every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.