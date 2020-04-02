KDE considering waiving credit-hour requirements for graduation

The Kentucky Department of Education issued a media release on Tuesday stating that its Education Continuation Task Force met Monday to discuss options about how high school graduation requirements would be met for this year’s seniors, considering how instruction has changed with the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state requires students to have a minimum of 22 credit hours to graduate, and school districts can add requirements that include credits and being transition-ready.
With each Kentucky public school district taking part in Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI), the task force is considering options to ensure that members of the Class of 2020 graduate this year.
One option is to ask districts to waive additional hours beyond the 22 that the state requires. A second option is to have the Kentucky Board of Education waive the regulatory requirement for electives. Seniors are required to have seven elective credit hours, but if that requirement were waived, seniors could graduate with a minimum of 15 credit hours.
Another consideration is to waive the requirement of passing a civics test that was made a graduation requirement in 2017.
Local superintendents said they had not considered options to the required credit hours, adding that they would address them as the graduation date draws near.
“We have not looked at waiving anything just yet,” said McCracken County School District Superintendent Steve Carter. “With that being said, we have started looking at senior transcripts and looking to see where all of our seniors stand.”
McCracken County requires students to have 28 credit hours to graduate.
Paducah Independent School District Assistant Superintendent Will Black said that although he believes the state will waive the requirement to pass a 100-question civics test, the Paducah system is still preparing seniors for that test.
“Our approach is that we are planning for a variety of possibilities, moving forward,” he said. “This decision is in the state’s hands, and we look forward to knowing their direction soon.”
Black said that one concern that his district has is that several students do not have internet access.
“We have some equity issues here that we’re having to address as we support seniors in completing these requirements,” he said. “We are actually distributing study materials for the civics test on paper for those students who do not have access so that they can be prepared.”
Paducah seniors are required to complete 26 credit hours to graduate.
St. Mary and Community Christian Academy are also taking a wait-and-see approach.
“We haven’t made any decisions yet,” said Eleanor Spry, the director of the St. Mary School System. “I’ve seen the discussions taking place and know there is nothing in stone or put out for guidance.
“We believe the days following spring break will give us a better idea on what to expect and what to determine.”
Amy Carrico, the principal of Community Christian Academy, said she agreed with that.
“Until there is more definite information given, then we are continuing as normal with our NTI work,” she said.
Locally, students began taking instruction at home during the week of March 15, originally for 10 school days but extended through April 17. There is no indication as to how long that will last and students can return to the classroom.
“We’re just hoping that we can get back to some sense of normalcy soon,” Carter said. “Like everybody else across the nation, we’ll just kind of wait through this COVID-19 pandemic and adapting and modifying as we need to.”
