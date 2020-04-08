The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents will delay the search for a new system president in the wake of COVID-19.
The board postponed preparation work for the search with a goal of posting the president’s position at the end of August. It wants to have a new president announced by January 2021.
Current President Jay K. Box, who is retiring, approached the board about staying in the position through the end of September to continue leading KCTCS through this challenging time and ease the transition for Interim President Paul Czarapata. Box announced in December that he would retire July 1.
Czarapata is a KCTCS vice president and oversees the system’s technology. The board named him interim at its March meeting and planned for him to assume the role when Box retired.
“The members of the KCTCS Board of Regents Executive Committee are unanimously supportive and appreciative of President Box’s proposal,” Board Chairwoman Gail Henson said.
“In this unprecedented time, President Box has been working tirelessly to help the 16 colleges, employees and students transition to their new off-campus realities, and it would’ve been very easy to walk away and turn it over to someone else. This is another example of the dedication he’s shown to this system and its students.”
