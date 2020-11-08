Veterans and active military personnel now can easily find information about taking classes or obtaining support services at any of the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).
A new section of the KCTCS website provides information about admissions, VA benefits, credit for military training, and resources for prospective student veterans. The new section also directs individuals to qualified veterans’ services staff at their local colleges for one-on-one assistance.
KCTCS Chancellor Kris Williams said, “KCTCS is committed to connecting military service members, veterans and their families with the services and resources they need. These individuals are great role models and mentors for other students and bring a wealth of experiences. We welcome them to our colleges.”
Amanda Scheiddegger, veterans service coordinator and an academic adviser at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, agreed.
“I’m excited to better support our military families here at WKCTC,” Scheidegger said. “This site will further help students reach their educational goals.”
An admissions checklist available on the website identifies the steps prospective students should take to get enrolled. Additionally, KCTCS is the state’s largest provider of online classes, so active military personnel can take classes from anywhere in the world.
For more information on what KCTCS offers veterans and active duty service members, visit the website at https://kctcs.edu/educa tion-training/military-veterans/index.aspx or contact the closest KCTCS college.
