Paducah’s historic but dilapidated Katterjohn building is headed for the auction block.
Attorney Bobby Miller, a member of Paducah Historical Properties, LLC, said the private ownership group hired Chris Colson Auction & Realty to auction the large Katterjohn property on Broadway.
It’s planned to be an absolute auction, meaning the Katterjohn building will sell to the highest bidder, regardless of the amount.
“We have actually explored doing this for a while and decided to go ahead and do it,” Miller said Thursday. “We have hired Chris Colson. He believes he can auction the property off and find the buyer for it.”
Colson explained to The Sun he’d prefer to do a live, on-site auction for the Katterjohn property, but there’s uncertainty right now with the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines. There’s not a date yet for the auction.
“We’re excited about it. We’re so excited to be a part of this historical property — to be able to sell this property and to get a new owner that will do whatever they want to do with it, but we’ve got to do it appropriately,” Colson said, referring to state guidelines. “We’ve got to do it lawfully and we’ve got to do it correctly.”
He enjoys the excitement of live auctions and the crowds, as well as negotiating multiple offers simultaneously. He loves selling property, but said the Katterjohn property will get a lot of attention.
“There’s going to be a lot of eyes and there’s going to be a lot of people going, ‘We love that old building. What’s going to happen to it?’ ” he said.”Well, you know what? Show up and bid. I don’t know what’s going to happen to it. I don’t have that crystal ball. My job, my diligence is to sell it to the highest and best bid.”
The auction will be the latest development in the Katterjohn building’s storied history, which dates back to 1884 when railroad magnate Collis P. Huntington established a hospital for railroad employees in a frame building.
The former Illinois Central Railroad hospital burned in 1917, was rebuilt in the same area and then reopened in 1919, as previously reported. George Katterjohn bought the hospital in 1957 and it would hold offices and other spaces, but the last renters left in the early 2000s.
The ownership group bought the property at auction for $253,500 in 2002.
Miller said many groups or individuals have looked at it over the years and tried to make it work economically. He called it a beautiful, historical building, but noted it’d take a significant amount of money to renovate and demolition would also be expensive.
The ownership group will wait and see what happens at auction, but Miller said every option is on the table until the situation is resolved.
“At this point, we’re going to auction it off and if we sell it then, great,” he said. “If for whatever reason that doesn’t occur, then we’ve been looking to donate to a 501©3 charity. If someone else will take it, great.
“If not, we’re going to begin proceedings to demolish it and salvage what’s there and restore the site to what it would look like without the building there. Those are the options we’ve got on the table.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.