A 16-year-old is facing two counts of automobile theft, among other related charges, following an arrest by Paducah police Thursday night.
In addition to the vehicle thefts, the teen was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, driving with no operator’s license, and leaving the scene of an accident, according to police reports.
Police responded to a single-vehicle crash early Thursday in which the driver of a vehicle reported stolen from North 13th Street apparently ran off the road, struck a utility pole, then fled.
A second vehicle was reported stolen from Wheeler Street at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.
The teen was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
