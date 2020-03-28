A male juvenile faces several charges, including the attempted murder of a police officer, after allegedly trying to elude Kentucky State Police and Graves County Sheriff’s authorities in a high-speed chase Thursday night.
In addition to attempted murder, the juvenile is also charged with first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading.
Graves County charges include driving under the influence, first offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; third-degree criminal trespass; and third-degree terroristic threatening.
State police reports indicate the approximately 3-mile pursuit began near the Pryorsburg area of Graves County at about 11 p.m. Thursday. During the chase, which ended in a field near Pritchard Road, the juvenile allegedly rammed a state police cruiser in pursuit numerous times.
The driver abandoned the vehicle in the field and was apprehended at a residence in the 4000 block of Pritchard Road, according to state police.
The driver was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.