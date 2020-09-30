EDDYVILLE — Two high-ranking Lyon County elected officials believe the governor and Kentucky state prison officials should exercise greater caution and discernment in which, if any, prisoners should be released due to COVID-19. They point to a cycle they say exists of arresting, releasing, and re-arresting.
“There have been (a number of) inmates Gov. (Andy) Beshear has recently released, who had more charges on the books,” Lyon Judge-Executive Wade White said, “and as soon as they were released, the state had us arrest them again and put them in the county jail. Instead of the state paying for the housing, now small Lyon County must pay, and this person must go all the way back through the court system, while the county again pays for their housing.”
Sheriff Brent White also questions that policy, especially with the prison populations located here. “Since the beginning of COVID, the governor’s office has sent out numerous executive orders that have commuted or further reduced the sentences of prisoners,” the sheriff explained.
“For example, we have three correctional facilities in this county — Kentucky State Penitentiary, the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex, and the Ross-Cash Center. We have several inmates getting discharged from each of those facilities.
“In some cases, they’ve committed other crimes that since have come to light and so there are local charges pending. That person might get out of their original sentence, but then, we have to go transport them to a county jail that we have a contract with. We have to house them in order to initiate this process concerning the new charges that are pending. That puts the financial burden back on us at the county level.”
Beshear initially cited reducing the spread of COVID-19 as his reason for releasing prisoners. The judge-executive questions that logic.
“Is it for COVID?” he asked rhetorically. “If so, you just took this (inmate) out of quarantine and exposed that person to my sheriff’s deputies, to my jailer, to (a different jail, potentially) and personnel there and to a new population in a smaller jail facility, to the court system and all those working there.”
While Lyon County did get some COVID-19 CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act money, it is not sufficient to offset the costs of housing the inmates each day, Brent White said.
“The Kentucky Department of Corrections is doing a much better job, when they get enough notice that the inmate’s sentence will be commuted. They can quarantine the inmate for 14 days,” the sheriff explained, “but if the governor says he’s going to commute 300-some inmates effective (immediately), there’s no time or way to quarantine. Then, that becomes problematic. We’ve had to go back to a district judge to ask for a bond, a lower bond, or release some offenders. I think many times the safest place for them is in the facility they just left.”
