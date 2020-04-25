Plans, protests and discussion for reopening economies during the COVID-19 pandemic are in the state and national spotlight, and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer took time Friday to weigh in.
“There’s so much talk, speculation, praying, wishing regarding the opening of the economy and returning to normal,” Clymer said. “It really dominates the discourse in practically every community.
“There’s so much about how it will happen, when it will happen, what it will look like and, as other communities open up, we are jealous that we are not opening up.”
Clymer said the federal government has the greatest resources for analyzing data to develop strategies for when communities, cities and states can safely reopen. His remarks came during a COVID-19 news conference Friday, a weekly occurrence locally since the pandemic began.
He said a plan is being developed and suggested to let “science guide us.”
“It is only natural that we want to be back to normalcy,” he said. “Businesses wants to do business. People want to get out and socialize. People are hurting. People are dying. There’s economic, there’s physical, there’s stress that’s being caused and there’s the mental anguish that’s being caused, but the emotional rush to normalcy is not just unwise. It’s really unsafe.”
Clymer also referenced recent protests about reopening.
“We see the protests at government informational forums, shouts drowning out officials’ explanations. The governor of Georgia has caved to public pressure,” he said. “There will be an increase in death and sickness in Georgia because of that and other areas as well.
“Our governor’s standing strong and protecting the protestors that are shouting him out, shouting him down and protecting them from themselves and everyone else as well.”
He urged people to let professionals work through this to determine when a return to normalcy is appropriate and based on informed science, rather than “public pressure.”
“We’re seeing the light, seeing the end of the tunnel,” he said. “We’ll get there, but it’ll be all in good time.”
Local leaders and health care professionals also joined Clymer at the news conference, including Jerome Mansfield, director of Paducah-McCracken County Emergency Management, Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster and Mayor Brandi Harless. Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital officials joined the event through teleconferencing.
Koster reported McCracken County had 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two additional cases Friday.
“Today, we had a few more cases that came up positive,” he said. “We had one in Ballard and we had our first case in Carlisle and we had two more cases in McCracken and, of those four additional cases, one is hospitalized. The rest are self-isolated at home and there are 18 recovered in McCracken County.”
He said the department is starting to see results from Kroger Health’s temporary COVID-19 test site held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College. He believes 628 tests were performed and two of the four new cases came from that site.
Koster also discussed Phase 1 of reopening health care services that’s expected to start Monday.
Under the changes, non-urgent/emergent health care services, diagnostic radiology and lab services can resume in hospital outpatient settings, health care clinics and medical offices, physical therapy settings, chiropractic offices, optometrists and dental offices (with enhanced aerosol protections).
“This is going to be a phased, gradual reopening of services and, then if we have a surge, we may have to make an adjustment,” he said.
Meanwhile, Harless noted how important a united community is.
“We’re going to start to see some of those regulations lifted on us, but now we have to be more committed than ever to follow those, No. 1, but also committed as (Clymer) mentioned, to follow the guidance of those who are studying this and thinking about this on a daily basis,” she said.
“We’ve all committed as Paducahans and as McCracken County residents to change our lives for one another. We’ve done that now for almost two months and I hope that we can continue to commit to making those adjustments as we move forward and as we get ourselves out of that.”
She also gave an update on the city’s Small Business Relief Fund that seeks to distribute $2,000 grants for up to 75 eligible, small businesses in its first round. It’s seeded with $150,000, while a second round seeks community donations that the city will match up to $100,000.
So far, Harless said the second round has raised about $44,000, or $88,000 with matching funds.
The city announced checks for 72 businesses would be mailed Friday and a few applications were still in the document submittal process. The list is available at paducahky.gov/news/covid-19-resources-and-information and includes a variety of businesses, including bars, restaurants, retail shops, studios and other services, such as counseling, dentistry, chiropractic care, florists and more.
