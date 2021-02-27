The Benton man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was still in jail Friday night, despite a judge’s denial of a motion to keep him in custody.
A federal judge on Friday denied the U.S. Attorney’s motion to keep Clayton Ray Mullins in custody.
Federal prosecutors said Mullins is a danger to the community, and he carried out violent acts that harmed a Capitol police officer.
After the judge announced his decision, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion of stay to keep Mullins in custody.
Prosecutors played video in court they say shows the 52-year-old Mullins dragging the officer down steps. The video shows the officer being pulled into a mob and beaten.
Mullins’ wife, Nancy, was called to the stand Friday. She said she was with Mullins the day of the riot, but did not go as close to the Capitol building as he did.
The judge also set a preliminary hearing for March 11.
