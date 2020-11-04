A group of citizens filed a civil lawsuit Monday in McCracken Circuit Court to prevent the city’s current leaders from taking further action on the proposed Tax Increment Financing district.
The centerpiece of the project is a multi-million dollar private construction of a hotel on a large downtown parking lot known as the City Block Project.
Fourteen individuals and a LLC named Concerned Taxpayer of Paducah and McCracken County are listed as plaintiffs in the suit.
The citizens are asking a judge for an injunction to prevent mayor Brandi Harless, City Manager Jim Arndt and the current city commission from making any decisions regarding the downtown TIF district.
Business owner Alberta Davis and her husband, Marshall Davis, helped lead the efforts for the lawsuit.
“We just thought it was necessary to protect the tax payers’ dollars,” Alberta Davis said.
This city is waiting on final approval from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development for its projected $156 million of private and public investment. An independent consultant who reports to the cabinet says the proposed Paducah Downtown Riverfront Development Project will mean just a 5% increase in new economic activity over the next 20 years. The city is negotiating that assessment with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.
The lawsuit claims the city falsely characterized the downtown parking lot, where the City Block Project would be built, and other parts of the proposed TIF district, as blighted to comply with TIF district requirements.
“They say it is surplus property, but it is not blighted, it is not surplus,” Davis said. “That parking lot is a vital function of the downtown businesses.”
City commissioner Sandra Wilson, who helped secure the TIF district, has stood in support of it her entire time in office.
“The TIF district ordinance was established by the City of Paducah to spur downtown development and encourage capital investment,” Wilson said in a statement, “TIF districts have been established by similar size cities, such as Owensboro and Bowling Green, with great success in developing their downtown districts.”
Wilson won her bid for re-election to the commission in Tuesday’s election.
The city’s preliminary approval for the project signals the state has already suggested the proposed TIF district meets the state’s definition of blighted.
The lawsuit totals six complaints.
It alleges an ordinance allowing the mayor, alongside the city manager, to make “appropriate actions as are necessary or required in connection with the establishment of the development area” is illegal. The lawsuit said, “The use of TIF funding as proposed by the mayor of the city of Paducah constitutes a flagrant misuse of TIF system by the City of Paducah.”
Commissioner Richard Abraham, who won’t be on the commission next year, said over the phone he is in support of the TIF district and doesn’t want to abandon the entire project due to the City Block project. He still stands in opposition of where the proposed hotel project would stand.
“There’s nothing wrong with the TIF. The TIF is a tool we can use for the betterment of the city,” Abraham said. “If you look from where it starts to where it ends, there’s a lot of things in there that we can enhance.”
The TIF consists of a half-square-mile, 315-acre area in downtown Paducah.
Abraham did acknowledge one claim in the lawsuit had merit, according to him. The lawsuit alleges Harless and Arndt made false representations to the city commission or omitted information on the viability of the project.
Abraham said in an interview with WPSD Local 6 in September that both Harless and Arndt left him off vital emails regarding the TIF district.
“There’s a lot of things that’s not shared,” Abraham said. “I guess folks feel you should be on a need to know basis.”
Both Harless and Arndt did not provide comment for this story. Harless offered an interview with WPSD Monday, as she is out of town. WPSD offered her a chance to send a statement before Monday and received no response.
Arndt said the city is working with its legal department.
George Bray, Paducah’s next mayor, agrees that forward motion on the TIF district needs to stop for now.
“They take the risk of working on a project all the way up to the very end and then the next administration coming in and saying we’re not going to do this,” Bray said. “We’re not going to do this so what they should do is work in collaboration with the next administration.”
Commissioner Brenda McElroy declined to comment on this story. Commissioner Gerald Watkins did not respond to emails or text for comment.
The next step for the lawsuit is for a judge to look over the claims and either grant or deny the injunction. Judge Tim Kaltenbach will preside over the hearing. No date has been set.
