MAYFIELD — Now that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been given the green light by federal health officials, Jackson Purchase Medical Center’s CEO expected to receive a shipment to be distributed among their front line health care workers.
David Anderson said the Moderna vaccine, which received final Food and Drug Administration approval Friday, ships at a normal vaccine temperature in 100-dose batches as opposed to the 975 dose packs of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which have to be packed in dry ice and stored at constant low temperatures. Those factors would make Moderna more applicable to the Mayfield hospital than the Pfizer vaccine, which has been dispensed to 11 Kentucky health care facilities, including Mercy Health-Lourdes in Paducah, this week.
“If you have 975 doses, you need 975 arms to put it in,” he said. “Larger hospitals can get to that more easily. We only have 625 employees.”
Of those, Anderson said they have developed a plan where the hospital’s Tier 1A personnel, such as emergency room, critical care and respiratory staff who work within 6 feet with COVID-positive cases, would be vaccinated first then expand into the next recommended health care staff pool.
Speaking Wednesday, Anderson said Jackson Purchase Medical Center had less than 10 COVID-19 patients over the past 4-5 days after seeing positive patient numbers in the high 20s following the Thanksgiving holiday. Graves County Health Department’s total number as of Thursday afternoon was 2,157 cases since March and currently approximately 169 active cases.
He also said the hospital had given more than 45 doses of monoclonal antibodies (mAb), such as Bamlanivimab and Regeneron, which mimic a patient’s immune system abilities to fight off viruses, to patients in the early stage of COVID and who are at a high risk. An example for its use would be if an elderly patient with diabetes or COPD was positive, their viral load could increase too high before their immune system activates.
“We try to knock some of the virus out before it progresses to a worse prognosis for the patient,” he said, stressing its use is not a “silver bullet” and is only used with a “strict criteria.”
Hospital officials are also continuing to push the message of continuing with medical procedures such as check-ups, tests and screenings to maintain community health. During the early stages of the pandemic, some patients delayed their health screenings. Since then, however, patients have been returning to their normal medical routines.
“In November, there was evidence people were getting back to some level of normalcy, closer to 90% volumes compared to 60 or 70%, so there are positive signs the community is getting themselves taken care of,” Anderson said. “We just have to. There’s an underlying pathology here, as in every community, if we ignore the symptoms and ignore those routine procedures that determine if we have anything going on within us, there’s a price to be paid.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.