The Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative (JPEC) announced information and changes in policy during the COVID-19 pandemic for its customers.
JPEC announced that it has made a number of changes to avoid spreading the novel coronvirus, including staggering employee arrival and departure times and having some employees work from home.
The release further stated that JPEC will not disconnect members or charge late fees for a limited time.
“While this is not our normal procedure, we are sensitive to the unforeseen circumstances and financial burden being placed on many of our consumer-members,” the release stated.
JPEC asked customers to respond to an outage as they would normally by calling 1-800-633-4044.
JPEC also asks that members ensure that it has correct contact information (telephone numbers, email address and mailing address) so it can maintain communication with its members.
More information is available at www.jpener gy.com.
