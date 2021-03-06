EDDYVILLE — Some pharmacies in west Kentucky have begun administering the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Among them is Lyon Drug Store at 201 W. Main St. in Eddyville. Pharmacist Amelia Hrapeck said they received 100 doses Thursday.
"The FedEx man came in and said, 'I got your shots!' And we immediately ran over and grabbed them, and opened them, and got them put up," Hrapeck said.
Lyon Drug Store began administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday morning. Hrapeck said the plan was to vaccinate 25 people by the end of the day.
"It's been going really good, a little smoother than we expected," Hrapeck said. "We started off the day by planning them with more time between, and we're doing every 15 minutes from here on out."
Although the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a lower overall efficacy rate in trials compared with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it's 100% effective in trials at preventing death. In addition, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, compared with two doses for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which must be taken three and four weeks apart, respectively.
De Sledge, one of the people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Lyon Drug Store, said she does not drive. So a one-dose vaccine is more convenient for her.
"I was even happier about that one," Sledge said. "Don't have to worry about coming back for a second one."
Pam Hughes also received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Lyon Drug Store Friday. She decided to do it for her family.
"I babysit my new grandson, and I wanted to be sure that I have as much protection as possible," Hughes said.
To be put on the vaccination waitlist, visit Lyon Drug Store's Facebook page and find the link to the online signup form. After completing the form, the pharmacy will call when an appointment opening is available. Those without access to the internet can call the pharmacy at 270-388-2236 to be put on the waitlist.
Hughes said getting an appointment was simple for her. She called the pharmacy last week, and on Thursday, the pharmacy called her back to schedule an appointment,
"I asked if they could work my husband in too, and they did," Hughes said. "And no waiting. No muss, no fuss."
Lyon Drug Store is accepting appointments from the Phase 1C population, which includes those 60 or older, people 16 or older with high-risk medical conditions, and all essential workers.
Hrapeck said although they already received 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it's unclear when they'll get more shipments. The staff will continue to monitor notifications from the state.
"We got notified on Monday that we were getting (the first shipment), and got it Thursday. So it's pretty quick turnaround as to when they tell us we can get it, and when we actually get it."
Gov. Andy Beshear said during his Thursday news conference that there will be a brief lull after the initial shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to independent pharmacies in Kentucky.
"Bear with them. They're going to get the first shipment, which is great. And then, Johnson & Johnson is going to have a week where we don't get any product. And then, they're going to significantly ramp up," Behsear said.
Beshear also announced on Thursday 157 new vaccination sites across the commonwealth, including 136 independent pharmacies. However, there isn't a list on the state website showing exactly which pharmacies are participating. Calls to state officials have not been returned.
In addition to Lyon Drug Store, other west Kentucky pharmacies that have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are taking appointments include McConnell Health Mart Pharmacy in Kuttawa, Stone's Health Mart Pharmacy in Mayfield, and Duncan Prescription Center in Mayfield.
