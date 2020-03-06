From Feb 26-March 4, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Caregiver, Contract Technician Representative, Critical Care Nurse, Project Manager, Registered Nurse, Class A CDL Truck Driver-Multiple Openings, Pca - Med/Surg Unit-Mayfield, Help Us Help Elderly, Certified Medical Assistant-Mayfield, Armored Service Technician, Civil Designer / EIT, Senior Manager Engineering, Team Member, Cook, Cashier, Maintenance, Receiving Associate, Carryout Listing At Bob Restaurants In, Key Supervisor Listing At Bob Restaurants In, Server Listing At Bob Restaurants In, Dish Washer, Administrative Clerk-Mayfield, Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Registered Nurse, Shift Leader Listing At Bob Restaurants In, Assistant Retail Manager, Customer Service Representative, Receptionist, Tax Professional, Production Helper, Registration Clerk-Mayfield, Systems Administrator, Detailer-Almo.
Western Kentucky Veterans Resource Consortium will hold a job and resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at the Grand Rivers Community Building, 155 W. Cumberland Ave.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career , contact the Kentucky Career Center, 270-575-7000, or go to the career center Facebook page.
