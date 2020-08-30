From Aug. 19-26, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Delivery Driver, Mobile Phlebotomist-Paid Training, HVAC Branch Manager, Sales Associate, Assistant Store Manager-Benton, Production Associate 2nd & 3rd, Engagement Specialist-In, Kentucky, Porter-Metropolis, Kitchen Helper, Merchandiser, Direct Support Professional-Mayfield, OT Cybersecurity Director-Transportation, Class A CDL Truck Driver-Mayfield, Scheduler, Front Office Specialist-Benton, Millwork Sales Specialist, Freight Operations Supervisor, Program Assistant At Early Learning Center-Metropolis, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Project Controls Clerk, Catchers-Afternoons/Mid-Mayfield, Prn Plant Operations/Maint-Mayfield, Server, Overnight Baker, Geography On Campus Adjunct Faculty Pool, Environmental Engineer, Roofing Crews/Subcontractor, Physical Therapist Assistant-Mayfield.
The Paducah chamber is partnering with the West Kentucky Workforce Board for a Drive-By Job Fair as part of its Small Business Celebration. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Commerce Center, 300 S. Third St., back parking lot.
If you have a question that is related to your specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link. Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form.
In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” space, start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” for quicker service.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
