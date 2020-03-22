From March 11-18, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Retail Management — Paducah, KY and Surrounding Area, Driver/Warehouse, Therapist/Youth Services-Mayfield, Electrician-Calvert City, Commercial HVAC Technician Level II — R-2020-171, Floor Care Custodian, Resident Assistant, Gastroenterologist-Mayfield, Housekeeping Manager, Construction Engineering II-Metropolis, Orthopedic Surgeon-Mayfield, Sales Representative, Store Associate, Vessel Engineer, Class A CDL Truck Driver, Assistant Store Manager, Work Control Planner, Senior, Waste Coordinator, Store Driver I, Plumbing Inside Sales;
Transportation Auto/Truck Tech I, Sales Associate, Non-Destructive Analysis Technician, Junior, Supervisor Development Program-Mayfield, Pharmacy Cashier-Mayfield, Surgeon, Internal Medicine Physician, Bio Compliance Service Coordinator-Mayfield, Neurologist, Urologist, Emergency Medicine Physician-Mayfield, Family Practice Physician, Critical Care Physician, Route Sales Representative, Security Officer-Benton.
To file for unemployment insurance, go to kcc.ky.gov. For general questions, call 502-564-2900 or your local office at 270-575-7000.
The local Kentucky Career Centers are closed to in-person traffic only.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career, contact the Kentucky Career Center, 270-575-7000, or go to the Kentucky Career Center Paducah Facebook page.
