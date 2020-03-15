From March 4-11, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Records Management Project Support Associate, Cook, Promotion Writer/Producer, Sales Specialist, CFS, Contract Technical Representative, Lawn Care Worker (Seasonal-NTE 9 months), Fleet Pilot, Network Administrator, Applications Developer, Production Helper, Retail Sales Associate, CDL Driver-Metropolis, Control Room Operator-Mayfield, Medical Assistant II — Mercy Redicare-Medical/Afternoons, Director Of Nutrition Services, Catching Crew Supervisor-Mayfield, Control Room Operator-Mayfield, Cardiology Physician Assistant, Store Shift Lead-Benton, Shipyard Laborer-Wickliffe, Caregiver, Accounts Receivable Representative, Medical Laboratory Technician, Stockroom Operations Associate, Clinical Manager, Cashier-Benton, Technician, Overnight Associate, Control Room Operator-Mayfield, Radiography Instructor/Clinical Coordinator.
Western Kentucky Veterans Resource Consortium will hold a job and resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at the Grand Rivers Community Building, 155 W. Cumberland Ave.
A Pilgrim’s Pride hiring event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 24 at the Kentucky Career Center, 416 S. Sixth St., Paducah, hiring for first and third shift production and driving positions.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career, contact the Kentucky Career Center, 270-575-7000, or go to the Kentucky Career Center Facebook page.
