EDDYVILLE — Jerrell Grant White, 80, of Lyon County, met his Savior face to face on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, from stroke complications. Jerrell’s life was marked by the warmth of his love toward others and his enthusiastic devotion to Christ.
Jerrell was born in Lyon County on Oct. 6, 1940, on the family farm. He was the oldest son of the late Thomas and Louise Cash White. In June 1962, Jerrell married his childhood sweetheart, Connie Rogers White, and they worked together as a team in parenting and ministry. Married for 59 years, they were affectionate companions and always together in church and community life. The past 28 years found Jerrell and Connie back in Lyon County where they started out. They have enjoyed living on the farm, raising cattle, and expanding Jerrell’s ministry from pastoring into mentorship of students and younger ministers of the gospel. Jerrell loved to sing and encouraging others to sing. Singing praises to God was a regular part of family gatherings and other events if he had anything to do with it. His joy and enthusiasm were contagious.
Jerrell and Connie raised three outstanding sons, Jeremy (Sharon) of Paducah; Jared (Robin) of St. Louis; and Jwain (Kris) of Shelbyville. For 28 years, being a grandpa (“Pa”) has been top on his list of favorite roles and activities. Their nine grandchildren (and now extras with spouses) have loved visiting the farm and learning about faith and life from their grandparents: Jenaye (Misael Merida); Jaclyn (Logan West); Marina (Mason Shelton); Samuel; Alex (Rachel); Ruthie (Grant Wise); Andrew; Anneli; and Autumn. It has been a delight to gather at the farm on holidays and summer breaks. Jerrell and Connie count it a great blessing that all of their sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren are active followers of Christ.
Bro. Jerrell was a beloved pastor. He trusted Jesus as his Savior when he was 9 years old. He was called to ministry at age 18 and pursued his education at Bethel College in Hopkinsville (1958-60); Union University in Jackson, Tenn. (1960-62); and Southern Seminary in Louisville (1962-66). He received his Doctor of Ministry from Luther Rice Seminary in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1978. He served at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Lyon County (1961-63); Poplar Springs Baptist in Murray (1963-67); First Baptist in Sesser, Illinois, (1967-70); Memorial Baptist in Murray (1970-84); Second Baptist in Union City, Tennessee, (1984-92); Fredonia First Baptist in Caldwell County (1992-99); and New Bethel Baptist in Lyon County (2014-21). On Aug. 8, 2021, he baptized four new believers and preached what would be the last sermon before his illness.
In his later years of ministry, he volunteered as a chaplain with the Earle C. Clement Job Corps Center in Morganfield, serving hundreds of students with preaching, song, and coordinating transportation to local churches. Harrell Riley served alongside Jerrell. With Jerrell’s encouragement, Harrell began HR Ministries. During this time, Jerrell also served as interim pastor of First Baptist Eddyville, Second Baptist Princeton, Liberty Baptist (Lyon County), Emmanuel Baptist (Marion), and First Baptist Fredonia. He has truly treasured serving at New Bethel Baptist for the past seven years, the church where he began his ministry.
Through the years, Jerrell loved his parents dearly and relished being a big brother to his siblings, whom he adored and admired all his life: Kim (Kelma), Grady (Sandra), Cash (Terri), and Todd (Robin). He has enjoyed warm camaraderie with many brothers and sons in the ministry, including J.D. Shipp, Barry Keathley, Harrell Riley, Royce Pile, Jonas Yoder, and many more.
While a rapid series of strokes took his body from this broken world, we know for certain that Jerrell is fully alive and in the presence of the Savior he faithfully served for 62 years. He spoke, “I love you” and sang, “Thank You, Lord” to his final hours. Friends, loved ones, and saints of God who have gone before are seeing his big smile and singing praises with him. All who were impacted by his life will miss him tremendously. He would want to tell you, “You can lay down your sin and shame. Call on Jesus as your Savior today.”
A visitation for Jerrell will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. The celebration of life service will be Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at New Bethel Baptist Church in Eddyville: a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m., with a 3 p.m. service following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HR Ministries (P.O. Box 311, Princeton, KY 42445), Gideons International, or Kentucky Baptist Foundation (P.O. Box 436389, Louisville, KY 40223; memo line: Jerrell White Missions Fund).
Jerrell loved deeply and was deeply loved.
