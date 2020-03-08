Christopher Peevyhouse and Daniel Bell were both considered low-risk inmates. Both had been classified by the state as work-release-eligible, and both were connected with vocational training at the McCracken County Jail.
Both walked away while on minimum-security detail outside the jail, according to jail administrators — Peevyhouse from a welding training session in October and Bell from a work detail at Brooks Stadium last month.
Both Peevyhouse and Bell were facing sentences of 10 years or less, but for nonviolent felonies, meaning both would have been eligible for probation after serving 20% of their sentence.
“I was very shocked and disappointed,” said David Knight of the incident involving Bell, who is accused of stealing a car from the work site. He was apprehended two days later in Paintsville after a high-speed police chase, in a car officers said contained money, drugs and guns.
“That young man had a very bright future in front of him,” Knight said of Bell, who had recently completed two vocational training programs at the school and had expressed optimism about turning his life around when he got out.
“He won’t ever work outside again or be involved in any of those programs,” Knight said.
Work release is organized at the state level, with low-level Class C and Class D inmates classified by both the level and severity of the crime they’ve committed.
At the jail level, Knight said inmates are further restricted by disciplinary issues they’ve had while in the jail. He won’t approve inmates who misbehave.
But without enough staff to supervise work release programs, the jail relies on trained volunteers to oversee the inmates as they perform community service-related jobs, during which the inmates are required not to have contact with the public.
Arnie Puckett, who administrates the work details and vocational training, estimated there are currently 25 to 30 such volunteers.
In order to supervise a work detail, a volunteer must be trained in a state-produced course that covers factors like proper safety equipment relating to the job at hand, avoiding manipulation from inmates, checking for contraband and how to deal with an inmate who walks away.
Supervisors are instructed not to try to physically impede a prisoner from leaving.
“We don’t want anybody having a confrontation with them,” Puckett said. “Don’t go tackle them.”
Despite the seeming enticement to take advantage of a low-security situation, Puckett said inmates tend to be good at policing themselves.
Those in work release programs are not violent and, due to their crimes carrying a maximum of 10 years per charge and the state allotting meritorious good time and extra credit for participating in work release, many don’t have long to wait before becoming parole eligible.
The inmates, he said, will often police themselves and each other.
“You got a lot of them guys that don’t want somebody messing it up for them,” he said.
But often an escape attempt can be triggered by a traumatic event an inmate might hear regarding family or friends. Puckett said he believe Bell’s case involved such a trigger.
Puckett didn’t know offhand how many inmates had escaped or attempted escape from work programs in recent years, but estimated that, for the 13 years he’s worked at the jail, the number was in single digits.
Knight and Puckett both said they consider the work release program safe, involving minimal danger to the community, even with the possibility of escapes.
“I don’t think most of these guys, with their level of classification … have had any problems that I’m aware of, of any of them endangering the public (during an escape) other than that vehicle pursuit,” Puckett said.
Once an inmate has been charged with escape, the state no longer classifies them as eligible for work programs.
