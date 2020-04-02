Jail populations down as corona creates ‘test run’ for bail reform

Steadily declining inmate numbers, judges issuing lower bonds and more suspects being cited instead of arrested.
While the legal system grapples with how to sustain its normal operations amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the immediate fallout reads like a defense attorney’s wish list.
Chris McNeill, who heads McCracken County’s Department of Public Advocacy office, said public advocates statewide have spent the last few weeks feverishly filing motions for bond amendments or reductions, in order to keep presumed-innocent suspects from jails that have been stuffed past capacity and could be a tinderbox for viral spread if the illness entered a facility.
“It’s a forced test run,” McNeill said.
“What I see is that the judges in McCracken County are working to follow Chief Justice Minton’s order, regarding the review of bonds.”
In mid-March, the Supreme Court of Kentucky issued an order seriously restricting court hearings, and labeling in-custody bond hearings as “time-sensitive matters.”
Jailers and attorneys have expressed concern about how quickly the COVID-19 virus could spread if introduced in a jail.
McCracken County Jailer David Knight said as of Wednesday, the jail’s population was down to 447 — barely above its stated capacity of 440.
“I haven’t seen those (low) numbers in probably five years,” Knight said.
Close to 200 of the inmates have active, unresolved charges, he said, but some of that number could include inmates who have been convicted in other cases.
In Marshall County, the jail population has dropped precipitously since February, when 257 inmates were housed. As of Wednesday, the facility held 204 inmates, according to Chief Deputy Shawn Goard.
McCracken Circuit Judge Tony Kitchen said the situation has pushed him to approach bond more liberally than he would in normal circumstances.
“Once it’s over, I will probably go back to my old way of doing business,” Kitchen said. “But for now, anyone I can get out of jail, I’m trying to get out of jail, with the caveat that my primary objective is to protect the public.”
Kitchen said he’s using requirements like ankle monitors in cases where he’s more concerned about a defendant’s likelihood to offend while on release.
Kitchen said he’s also concerned about the potential for increased drug and alcohol use, as well as compliance with summonses in lieu of arrests.
“I predict we’re going to have a lot of people who either don’t show up or are committing new offenses while they’re out,” he said.
McNeill said as of Wednesday, he had filed 109 motions for bond amendments, with 27 of those inmates released, though not all those motions had been heard. That number did not include inmates who were granted bond very shortly after being arrested.
Dennis Foust, commonwealth’s attorney for Calloway and Marshall counties, said the situation hasn’t significantly changed how he addresses bond.
A recent study showed Marshall County far outpaces McCracken when it comes to suspects granted non-financial bonds, and Foust said he believes bail reform should be addressed legislatively.
“I do think bail reform needs a serious look, but not in a time of crisis,” he said.
Foust said he believes most bonds are already set properly, but during the crisis he’s reassessing “borderline” cases.
“While we’re still concerned, if you put them under strict conditions, that would help balance protection of the public (with the) danger to the person being incarcerated.”
Foust also drew attention to the case of Zachary Bonn, who was charged with first-degree assault regarding an alleged stabbing in McCracken County two weeks after being released on bond in Grayson County.
Bonn was charged in January with a litany of offenses after allegedly fleeing from police with more than a pound of methamphetamine in the car with him, and held for nearly three months in Grayson.
But just four days after the Supreme Court’s first order regarding the virus, Bonn was released on an unsecured bond. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office connected Bonn to a March 30 stabbing, and said he was arrested in Hopkinsville Tuesday.
While Foust said Bonn’s case can serve as a caution against relaxing bonds too much, many cases don’t reach that level.
“For every Zac Bonn, there’s another person who would be no problem whatever,” Foust said.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said though arrest numbers have decreased recently — partially due to a reduced call volume as more people stay at home and have “watchful eyes” on their property — their objective hasn’t changed.
“Our top priority has not and will not change in ensuring that we keep the public as safe as we possibly can,” he said.
He cautioned those considering taking advantage of the situation to engage in criminal activity, “nothing has changed in the way of you being held accountable for your actions.”
McNeill said he respects the decisions of judges whenever they make bond decisions, and agreed that there are some defendants accused of very serious crimes for whom low bonds aren’t realistic.
But he said officials are monitoring recidivism rates of those released, and if the crisis passes with little negative impact from pretrial releasees, that could give weight in favor of real bail reform.
“I do believe that although these releases were forced because of COVID-19, this will be a test of whether more people can be released pretrial and still keep the community safe.”
