Jack-o’-lanterns of today would not be recognized by those that introduced them to this country. According to Irish legend, Stingy Jack bargained with the devil and won. The devil took his revenge by forcing him to wander with only a turnip lantern to guide him.
The jack-o’-lantern today has evolved from only slightly scary to whimsical and even sculptural masterpieces. There are no rules as to what a jack-o’-lantern should be other than, do you like it. However, there are questions about which pumpkin is best for which style, how to carve and how to lengthen the usable life of the pumpkin.
The best jack-o’-lantern pumpkins are mid-size, smooth, thin-skinned but firm for ease of carving and easier to clean out. Pie pumpkins and carving pumpkins are interchangeable both for carving and eating — the only difference is pie-type is smaller. Mid-sized range from 8-12 pounds with the larger (15-35 pounds) ones harder to carve but can look more dramatic.
Half of the fun of carving your own is selecting it at a pumpkin farm. Ask the staff for the best carving varieties.
Before purchasing, decide on the design and size needed. Inspect the pumpkin for an intact stem and no bruises, soft spots or other damage. If it’s hollow sounding when thumped, it is ripe.
Sanitation is important, as it has a maximum lifespan of about a week. Before carving, clean tools and hands. Wipe the skin with bleach and cut a hole in the pumpkin’s bottom to clean it out. Never carry it by its stem, as a broken stem opens it up to bacteria. Keep the pumpkin out of direct sun and in a cool location. Wipe out the inside and cut areas with bleach. Use battery-operated candles or flashlights. If it starts to shrivel or show mold, soak it in bleach water (2 tablespoons per gallon) for a couple of hours.
Enjoy your custom jack-o’-lantern and take pictures.
THINGS TO DO
• Garden — Pansies are in full bloom. Given protection and a mild winter, they will remain blooming through the winter. Roses are at their peak. Prune only after they go dormant to reduce root damage from canes being whipped by high winds. Remove matted leaves from flowering plants. Cut flowers to encourage the last bloom of the fall.
According to moon signs, today is the best day to plant those that flower. Fertile days the rest of the month are Oct. 25-26 and 30-31.
• Lawn — Mow with the leaf shoot facing away from beds. Attach the grass bag to catch mulched leaves. Add to a compost pile or no more than 3 inches deep and away from shrub and tree trunks. Tree bark does not grow roots. It does soften when covered, setting it up for rodent and insect damage.
• Insects — Shorter days and cooler temperatures have brought stink bugs in for the winter. They are not destructive, just stink if frightened or squashed. Controls: Wipe screens with strong-smelling fabric softener sheets; Sarah Welsh, farmanddairy.com, recommends mixing, in order, 2 cups hot water, 1 cup white vinegar and one-half cup dish soap to control; or use a tissue to pick up the bugs, taking care not to pinch or step on them, as they will stink. It is more efficient to vacuum to collect a large group, but discard bags immediately, as they will hold the odor.
• Vegetables — Grow tomatoes all winter. Bring in producing plants now to continue for a while. Bonnie L. Grant suggests planting tomato varieties Red Robin (best indoor variety) Yellow Pear and Burpee Basket King (hanging plants). Sow every two weeks for continuous production. Place in a sunny, southern window and turn for even growth.
Burpee is offering a reusable $10 discount on $25 plus orders through June 10, 2021. Limited to one discount per order.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
