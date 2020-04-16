Sgt. Ryan Willcutt is no stranger to the hazards of police work — especially the unforeseen kind.
Just over a year ago, the McCracken County deputy barely escaped serious injury when his patrol vehicle took a hit from a tornado.
“That’s kind of how it’s always been in law enforcement,” Willcutt said Wednesday.
“You sometimes have to put your safety on the back burner and worry about others.”
With many local residents under financial stress, as well as pressure from social restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Willcutt said domestic-related calls — among the most dangerous an officer can respond to — have seen an increase, despite a decrease in most other calls for service.
“Virus or no virus, we still have to go in there and make sure that no crime has occurred and everyone is OK,” Willcutt said.
In situations requiring snap decisions, Willcutt said an officer may not have time to find and put on a mask or change into more protective clothing.
“We carry gloves with us. That’s probably what we’re going to have on when we go in,” he said.
But in addition to responding and preserving life at sometimes volatile scenes, deputies must also weigh the potential danger of contracting the disease and spreading it to others, whether co-workers, family or other community members during a different response.
From carrying cleaning and protective supplies to wearing dressed-down uniforms that can easily be thrown into a washing machine, Willcutt said deputies are trying to find all the ways they can to keep themselves, their homes and the workplace clean.
Patrol Deputy Dwayne Pickett said deputies attempting to keep a few feet between themselves and people who could be a threat to officer safety is nothing new, so current social distancing guidelines don’t significantly change how they often interact with the public.
“The few times that we’ve had to get in contact with somebody … as soon as we can, we disinfect everything,” Pickett said.
“It’s just another risk. This job’s risky every day.”
Living alone, Pickett said he doesn’t have to worry about spreading a disease to family members, but he knows the concerns weigh on co-workers who do have family at home.
“My biggest thought every day is that I’m just ready to try to get back to a little bit of normal,” Pickett said.
“I think it’s pretty critical that people know we are still here and we’re still gonna do our job. We’re going to try to do it in a manner to keep people safe.”
Willcutt said, despite the “tension in the air” he often feels for people hit hard by the shutdowns and restrictions, “I understand that I have a job to do every day.
“We all like to dream about when all this will be over,” he said.
