For the first time in three years, the American Quilters Society will host a spring quilt show in Paducah.
The quilt show was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to health concerns brought about by COVID-19, making the show’s return to Quilt City that much more exciting.
There are three other quilt shows prior to the Paducah show this year: one at Ontario, California, on Jan. 19-22, one at Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 23-26 and one in Branson, Missouri, on March 23-26.
But, it is the one in the hometown of the American Quilters Society that seems to be the most exciting.
AQS Executive Show Director Bonnie Browning said that quilters have kept themselves busy in the interim.
“I think they’ve been making quilts, and I know that they’ve doing a lot of ordering fabric and other supplies online, as have I. I’m a quilter, too,” she said.
“We’ve now juried the quilts for Daytona in February, Branson in March and Paducah in April.”
Browning said the quilts that she has seen are a sight to behold.
“The quilts are phenomenal this year,” she said. “Everybody’s really going to enjoy seeing the new quilts that everybody’s been looking on for the past two years.”
Browning said the most recent economic survey for the quilt show in Paducah showed that it brought in $24 million for the city of Paducah in tourism revenue, including hotels, restaurants and shopping.
People come to the quilt show from across the country and around the world.
“That is a big influx of new money that comes into the city of Paducah,” she said. “Believe me, the quilters are just so excited to be back. They can hardly wait to get here. They’re booking their hotel rooms everywhere like they always do. We can’t wait to open the doors.”
AQS President and CEO Bill Schroeder bought the American Quilters Society last year. The AQS was founded in 1984 by his grandparents, Bill and Meredith Schroeder, and their daughter, Lynn Ford.
“This will be the first one that I actually get to oversee,” he said. “Our employees have really stepped up everything to help me.
“I purchased the company back in April, so there was kind of a disconnect. I was in the business a couple of years before and came back and bought the company. My employees have really helped me, and I can’t thank them enough.”
Schroeder said there is more to the quilt show than it seems.
“We start working on this show years in advance,” he said. “My employees really don’t get the credit that they deserve.”
“It takes us 18 months — start to finish — to do one show,” Browning said. “So, while we’re fine-tuning on the 2022 show, we’re already working on 2023 shows. We have to contract teachers, and vendors have to reserve their booth space in our show.
“We love it when we have a waiting list of people that want to get in because next time, they’ll want to jump in a little bit sooner. And the teachers are just now starting to book and go out and travel again.”
Browning said the quilt show will start with a bang — or in this case, with a band.
“We always kick off the show with the Paducah Tilghman band, and sometimes, they bring the drum corps, but they are so excited to be back, they’re bringing the whole band this year.” she said. “They will do a little performance outside of the expo center, then lead the (attendees) in and march them around the perimeter of the inside of the expo center.
“It creates an energy like no other show that’s being held in this country anywhere. And, everybody’s who’s registered — and we usually have four to five thousand people who’s registered for the show — we invite them to bring a quilt that they can just hand-carry and join the quilters’ parade.”
Vendors will bring the latest equipment used in quilt-making as well as supplies for people who are interested in beginning or who have been making quilts all their lives.
Alyssa Marsh is the education coordinator for the American Quilters Society, and she is working with the teachers and classes for the 2023 show.
“I’ve been working on getting their schedules set up for the show: all their classes, anything they need, basically, for the show, getting that together for them.”
“We have a lecture series that goes on, every other hour throughout the quilt show,” Browning said. “Some of the lectures are getting close to being full, which is a rarity, but that shows that the quilters can’t wait to get back to Paducah.”
Information about the 2022 Paducah Quilt Show can be found at americanquilter.com.
