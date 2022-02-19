Like hitting your thumb with a hammer, it is clear that a tool used recklessly can have painful consequences.
So it is with fire, one of mankind’s greatest tools ever. We have little trouble making fire nowadays, but there are many instances in which fire is misused, whether carelessly or intentionally, and proves highly damaging.
Wildfires are disturbingly common across Kentucky. The Kentucky Division of Forestry reports having responded to more than 90 wildfires in wooded or grassy areas since the beginning of 2022 — in just the past six weeks or so.
A good many of those were the runaway result of people misusing the tool of combustion. The KDF reports that 40% of the recent wildfires were started accidentally by Kentuckians burning debris, then those smaller fires got away from them.
That cause is the basis for the current late winter-spring Kentucky forest fire hazard season. It started Tuesday in accord with the annual designation. Under this statewide annual regulatory period of Feb. 15-April 30, it is illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brush land between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The time of the year for the “hazard season” targets the late winter until the green-up of spring. It is during this period when dead vegetation poses the most risk to serve as fuel to kindle a wild blaze. The time of day when burning is still allowed is fixed from evening to early morning when humidity typically is highest and winds typically are lightest. Conversely, it is the drier hours and time of more active winds when burning is restricted.
Division of Forestry spokesmen note that Kentucky is winding through one of its wettest winters on record, but that accumulated precipitation is not an enduring hedge against wildfires.
Dead grass, weeds, leaves and brushy wood matter can dry out in a remarkably short while, allowing an untended or poorly controlled intentional fire to go rogue.
Recent precipitation apparently imparts a false sense of confidence for some people with yard waste or debris to burn. The hazards, too, are often exacerbated by windy conditions that fan intentional fires and help push them out of control, spreading to nearby fuel.
• Visitors to the Land Between the Lakes nowadays might have opportunity to detect what might seem like a wildfire, but some low intensity burns in the federal recreation area at this time of year are quite deliberate, carefully planned and cautiously executed.
U.S. Forest Service managers at the LBL average about 10,000 acres of prescribed burns each year to manipulate wildlife habitat and, under controlled circumstances, remove fuel as downed wood and dead vegetation that could feed damaging wildfires that could rage in uncontrolled conditions.
Land managers use controlled burns to renew pieces of the LBL landscape, fire clearing away dead vegetation and some less-preferred young woody growth while serving as a necessary tool for perpetuating the growth of preferred wildlife-feeding species like some of the oaks.
Prescribed burns are conducted in late winter when the foliage and weed/grass cover is dead and dry, but conditions must be right (like minimal wind) to keep fire intensity low. Fire breaks are established before each burn.
Fires typically are set to spread again the breeze direction of the day, another method to slow the creep and restrain the intensity of the fire.
Another consideration of wind direction is where smoke from the burn will go before it dissipates. Managers must consider the possible air quality effects on communities surrounding the federal area.
At the same time, winter weather with precipitation often makes the landscape too wet to burn, so managers must find a happy medium between the extremes of high and virtually no flammability to do their projects.
In recent days, LBL managers conducted a prescribed burn along The Trace in the Neville Bay area of the LBL’s Tennessee sector.
Earlier, managers burned an area within the Turkey Bay Off-Highway Vehicle Area.
Other burns are likely as winter winds down. Daily conditions will determine the schedule.
• Kentucky’s regular goose hunting season, the period for taking Canada, white-fronted and snow geese, is finished for 2021-22, the last day having been Tuesday of this week.
With the passing of the conventional goose season, however, the conservation order season for taking snow geese has begun.
As of Wednesday, hunters could take snow geese (including the species’ blue geese phase) in a special season enacted purposely to reduce snow geese numbers.
The conservation order season runs Feb. 16-March 31. While only snows and blues — “light geese” — may be taken during this season, there is no limit on the number of these birds that can be harvested per hunter. Managers actually want hunters to take all of the snow geese that they can.
At the center of this odd season is an overpopulation of light geese that has been damaging the habitat of these birds’ own far northern nesting grounds. Wildlife managers want to reduce the population by hunter harvest to relieve the stress on the habitat for the long-term stability of snow geese as well as other wildlife species that share the same habitats.
Few if any hunters participate in the conservation order season in far western Kentucky when the snow goose presence here is minimal. At the time of the last Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources survey in late January, there were about 7,400 light geese reported using the Boatwright Wildlife Management Area in Ballard County.
No other snow geese were indicated elsewhere in the region.
• Other hunting seasons ongoing in Kentucky include statewide squirrel hunting, hunting and trapping seasons for most furbearers and the late segment of crow hunting.
In portions of eastern Kentucky, hunting for ruffed grouse continues.
All these seasons run 10 more days, through Feb. 28, which marks the end of the 2021-22 hunting year.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com.
