ULLIN — Illinois State Police District 22 Commander Capt. Michael Alvey said the force will conduct roadside safety checks (RSCs) in Massac County during February.
“The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois,” Alvey said. “RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public.”
Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages and. most importantly, driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois vehicle code and criminal violations.
“Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving,” Alvey said. “RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.”
The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
