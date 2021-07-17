Shade is a relief on these hot, muggy days, especially when working in the garden. Too often our shady spots are just where little else will grow. Ferns and hosta are beautiful shade plants that form the canvas for changing the shade garden but not particularly inviting.
Diane Blazek, National Garden Bureau (NGB.org), suggests a quick and easy way to introduce color into a shade garden. Plant containers of one, two or three different plants that are brightly colored, have unique foliage and/or plant habit. Container planting gives the option to change with the seasons. Do not limit to annuals, plant hardy perennials for early spring bloom.
Blazek says a container of only heuchera creates a beautiful display of delicate flowers but it’s the “amazing foliage” that is the star of the show. Add fuchsia and it will attract hummers and visitors alike. Or plant two varieties of one plant. With the traditional combination of three plants, she says that you can’t go wrong with a “thriller, filler and spiller.” Stunning plant, fill in, and one cascading over the rim.
Don’t forget white flowering and variegated plants. White is highly reflective of light and soothing. For that reason, white is my favorite color to highlight dark corners both day and night.
Some plant suggestions: Trailers or spillers — Sweet potato vine (Ipomoea batatas) (chartreuse or deep purple), Licorice plant (Helichrysum petiolare), or heat and drought tolerant Proven Accents — Silver Falls (Dichondra argentea). For a thriller/filler/spiller, combine Dragon Wing Red Begonia with Gryphon Begonia and Silver Falls (Pan American Seed).
A sure reason to invite guests to your shady nook is to plant a pathway of lemony-green thyme and stonecrop for its fragrance released as you walk on it. Best of all, they are so dense they suppress weeds.
Other ground covers include ajugas “Cordial Canary” (vibrant leaves and cobalt blooms) or “Petite Parakeet” (lemon foliage that’s winter hardy), cranesbill (white and purple flower spikes), or rapidly creeping phlox and mazus.(Great Garden Plants, greatgardenplants.com)
THINGS TO DO
• Garden — Stop pinching mums to force branching. Cut summer phlox back to 20 inches for repeat fall bloom. Divide iris, cut back leaves to 12 inches, and replant. Each plant should have two to three fans and plants so that half the rhizome is above the ground. Use 1 tablespoon per gallon of 20-20-20 to fertilize mums with 20-20-20 and hydrangeas with 20-10-10 or other high nitrogen formula.
Collect seeds just as pods are starting to open. Place a bag under the pod to catch the seed as the pod is shaken or snip off the pod. Save in a self-sealing bag or medicine bottle, label plant name and date. Store in a cool dry location.
Houttuynia is invasive. Control by digging out as much as the root system as possible and cutting the flowers before going to seed.
Watering the soil one hour before weeding will soften the soil making weeding easier.
Take advantage of online nurseries’ ”free shipping on orders over ...” and seasonal “buy one, get one” offers.
• Vegetable — Harvesting garlic can be tricky. Dig it after foliage browns but not after it has dried.
Seed early maturing sweet corn, kale, mustard, turnip and summer squash. Use a seaweed foliar spray on tomatoes to improve the fruit’s vigor. Side dress tomatoes and eggplants. Cut rather than snap or pull peppers off of the plant. For tender okra pick when 2-3 inches. Let some dry on the stack for fall arrangements. Store cucumbers in the warmest section of the refrigerator but not potatoes, pumpkin, squash or tomatoes. Seed early maturing sweet corn, kale, muskmelon, mustard, turnip, summer squash and watermelon.
To get rid of white fly and aphids, spray with a mixture of one part alcohol to three parts water.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
