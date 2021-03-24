Insulin costs in Kentucky will drop next year, but not for everyone.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill into law Monday capping the cost of insulin at $30 for a 30-day supply. While the law helps thousands of people, some groups are not included in this legislation.
Tom Shadoan’s son lives with Type 1 diabetes. He knows how expensive insulin can get. That’s why he believes Kentucky’s new law capping insulin costs to $30 for a month’s supply is a good first step.
“It should probably be a little more encompassing of those who are in desperate need of funding to get insulin to keep their children alive or keep themselves alive,” Shadoan said Tuesday.
The insulin cap applies to people with state-regulated plans, plans purchased on the market place exchange, state employees and people under group plans. It doesn’t apply to those without insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or anyone who is self-insured.
Strawberry Hills pharmacist Daniel Jones said a 30-day supply of insulin can cost up to $1,000. Jones said knowing that the cost will cap at $30 will be a relief for some patients.
“I think it’ll be life changing to those that do receive benefits from this because there’s so many that decide, Do I have to take my insulin?” Jones said. “Do I pay for my insulin or do I buy food?”
Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, sponsored the bill. Her son has Type 1 diabetes. She recognizes the insulin cap costs won’t apply to everyone.
“This will make sure that more Kentuckians have access to life-and limb-saving insulin than ever before,” Minter said. “It’s a beginning. There’s still more work to do.”
The law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022. Minter wanted to use an emergency clause to start this earlier, but they had to take the clause out because it conflicts with federal law. It must start on a new plan for insurance.
