A safety inspection is expected to close the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River during daytime hours for portions of two weeks beginning Monday.
The bridge, which links Cairo, Illinois, with Mississippi County, Missouri, is scheduled for closure from 8 a.m. Monday through noon April 2, and from 8 a.m. April 6 through noon April 9.
The bridge will be open to all traffic between 5:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day, transportation officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.