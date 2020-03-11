Brendin Rounds entered McCracken County Circuit Court on Tuesday shackled at the wrists and ankles, but under his own power.
He left on a stretcher.
Rounds, 32, appeared in court to be sentenced for first-degree rape of a child younger than 12 and first-degree sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
After two relatives of the girl read emotional victim impact statements, the judge gave Rounds a 30-year sentence and ordered him to his seat.
Seconds later, Bruce Tunnell, who had no connection to the Rounds case, was hitting Rounds with his still shackled hands. Deputies then wrestled Tunnell to the ground.
As deputies tended to Rounds and continued to restrain Tunnell, who had earlier been sentenced in three cases, Tunnell snarled “I’ll make sure you get raped in prison every day for the rest of your (expletive) life.”
Tunnell was charged with fourth-degree assault.
As deputies led Tunnell from the courtroom, medics came to collect Rounds, who remained lying on the bench, with a trash can near his head until he was loaded onto a stretcher.
Rounds had been sentenced to 30 years on the rape charge and 10 years on the sexual abuse charge, with those sentences to run concurrently. He had initially faced five counts of each, but prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining charges as part of the plea agreement.
Rounds was arrested in November 2018 after family members told law enforcement he had been raping the girl over a period of two years.
The girl’s grandmother and aunt both gave statements Tuesday, with the grandmother saying she stays up crying at night wondering why he hurt the girl.
“He is the only one who knows the answer, and he should have to suffer for 30 years to think about it,” she said.
“Never in a million years did I think he would ever hurt (the girl).”
The girl’s aunt also read a statement, written by the victim, who called the harm Rounds did something that “couldn’t even be put into words.”
“I can never forgive him, and the thought makes me sad. … I am glad to never see him again, and to stop him from hurting me or any other kid again.”
Rounds stared forward during those statements, after which someone sitting in a group with the victim’s family yelled at him “Brendin, you could have at least looked at them, give them respect,” before he was hushed by others in the group.
Rounds simply told Kitchen, “I just apologize to the court and everybody else.”
At Rounds’ previous hearing during which he pleaded guilty, the courtroom had been cleared of all other inmates before his case was called. Tuesday, several inmates were still present, though Rounds was sentenced near the end of the docket.
After Rounds had been removed from the courtroom, Tunnell was brought back in, but Circuit Judge Tony Kitchen said he didn’t plan to deal with that matter Tuesday.
“There will be some charges pending, I would imagine,” he said.
Tunnell was sentenced to prison for a slew of charges related to a January 2018 police chase during which a deputy was injured. He also was sentenced in a burglary and theft case and a bail jumping case, also from 2018.
